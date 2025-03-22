Legendary American boxer and entrepreneur George Foreman passes away at 76

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Legendary heavyweight boxer George Foreman has passed away at the age of 76. His career took off after winning a gold medal at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico, leading to 76 victories in 81 fights. He famously lost his heavyweight title to Muhammad Ali in the 1974 "Rumble in the Jungle". Later, he found new fame through his successful line of cooking grills. Bassam Bounenni has the story.
March 22, 2025
