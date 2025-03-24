POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Ekrem Imamoglu accused of corruption and terrorism charges
02:28
World
Ekrem Imamoglu accused of corruption and terrorism charges
More than 320 police officers have been injured during protests in Türkiye that erupted after the arrest of Istanbul’s mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on charges of corruption. The Interior Ministry confirms more than one thousand demonstrators have been detained for violating the right to peaceful protest by throwing fireworks and petrol bombs and vandalising the streets. On Sunday, Imamoglu was formally arrested pending trial as part of a wider corruption investigation. Asli Atbas reports.
March 24, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?