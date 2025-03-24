POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
At least 39 killed as Israel carries out bombardment of Gaza
02:24
World
Dozens of people have been killed in Israeli air strikes as the bombardment of Gaza intensifies. At least four people were killed in the latest attacks on the Nuseirat Refugee Camp, bringing Monday's death toll to at least 39. Strikes on hospitals and homes - as well as the death of more journalists - has prompted the Palestinian Ministry of Health to accuse Israel of 'new war crimes'. TRT World’s Victoria Innes has the latest.
March 24, 2025
