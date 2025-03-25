POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israel kills at least 37 people, including children on Tuesday
World
Israeli forces continue to carry out strikes across Gaza, killing at least 37 Palestinians on Tuesday. Two hundred and seventy 270 children have been killed since Israel resumed its attacks on the enclave last week, that's according to Save the Children. Meanwhile, thousands more Palestinians are being forced to flee the fighting once again, under evacuation orders. It comes as Israel’s P president took aim at the government’s decision to restart the war, saying he's shocked hostages are seemingly no longer a priority.
March 25, 2025
