Several Palestinians killed after Israel bombed house in Jabalia
Several Palestinians killed after Israel bombed house in Jabalia
At least 13 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air strikes across Gaza. Some of the casualties, including a mother and children, were transferred to the Indonesian hospital. Israel resumed its assault across Gaza last week, breaching a two-month ceasefire. On Tuesday, at least 37 Palestinians were killed in the enclave. According to Save the Children, 270 children have been killed since March 18th. Kristina Simich reports.
March 26, 2025
