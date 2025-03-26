POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
North Macedonians fight for justice after nightclub fire claims 59 lives
While the investigation into North Macedonia's nightclub fire tragedy is underway, thousands gathered in the capital, Skopje, to honour the victims, light candles and lay flowers. The devastating fire in Kocani claimed 59 lives. More than 30 people have so far been detained, including government officials, police officers and the manager of the club. The country's prime minister said the club's licence was illegally issued, as reports showed the venue lacked sprinklers, fire extinguishers and emergency exits. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of Across the Balkans 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
