Zelenskyy arrives in Paris to meet with European leaders

European leaders have been meeting with Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy again in Paris on the second day of a summit of the so-called “coalition of the willing.” Some have talked up the prospect of using frozen Russian foreign funds to pay for additional military support for Ukraine, in addition to some announcements of increased bilateral support. There are bigger worries, though, about the growing divide between the approaches of Kiev’s European partners and the United States, which says it is trying to negotiate an end to the war with Russia. TRT World’s Joel Flynn reports.
March 27, 2025
