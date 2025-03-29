POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US Vice President visits Greenland amid growing anti-US sentiment
02:31
World
US Vice President visits Greenland amid growing anti-US sentiment
US Vice President JD Vance has arrived in Greenland for a controversial trip that’s been overshadowed by growing anti-US sentiment there. His visit comes in the wake of renewed insistence by Donald Trump that the United States intends to acquire the island, which is a semi-autonomous territory of NATO ally Denmark. Hours ahead of Vance’s arrival, Greenland’s leading politicians agreed on a new broad governing coalition. The new prime minister of the coalition has said the visit signalled a 'lack of respect.' TRT World’s Joel Flynn reports.
March 29, 2025
