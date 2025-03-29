World Share

Southeast Asia faces devastation from collapse and earthquake

A skyscraper has collapsed in Bangkok, trapping many workers. Rescuers have detected signs of life, but extreme heat is complicating efforts. In Myanmar, the earthquake has caused even greater devastation, with the death toll possibly exceeding 10,000. The junta has made a rare appeal for foreign aid as the country struggles with widespread destruction and ongoing conflict. Jan Camenzind Broomby reports from Bangkok.