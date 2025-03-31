World Share

Michigan is on the frontline of the US-Canada tariff fight

The trade war between the US and Canada looks set to intensify in the coming weeks. US President Donald Trump has already imposed tariffs on several Canadian goods, including steel and aluminum. Canada then responded with a host of counter-tariffs. The auto industry was largely spared after Trump announced he would pause tariffs on the sector. But that tariff deadline is once again approaching, and that has caused alarm on both sides of the border. Dan Williams reports.