World
France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen barred from office for five years
A French court has found far-right National Rally leader Marine Le Pen guilty of embezzlement, sentencing her to four years in prison, with two suspended, and banning her from the next presidential election. Le Pen was convicted of misusing EU funds to pay party members—a major blow to her and her party, as she was the frontrunner for the 2027 election. TRT World’s Victoria Innes has the story.
March 31, 2025
