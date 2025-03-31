World Share

Myanmar earthquake death toll exceeds 2,000

The 72-hour window has passed. Three days after an earthquake, the chances of survival under collapsed buildings significantly decrease. Rescue teams from India, China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Russia, Japan, and Thailand are already assisting, with more teams on the way. Friday’s earthquake in Myanmar has claimed over 2,000 lives, with nearly 4,000 people injured. The World Health Organization has declared it a top-level emergency, warning of the high risk of disease and infection spreading. Jan Camenzind Broomby reports from Bangkok.