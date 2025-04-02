POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israeli strike on UNRWA clinic kills at least 22 people
02:36
World
Israeli strike on UNRWA clinic kills at least 22 people
In Gaza, at least 71 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting homes and refugee camps. Among them, people were killed in the northern city of Jabalia when a UN building housing a medical clinic was hit. This comes as Israel announces a major expansion of its military operation in the Gaza Strip, saying the army would, quote, 'seize large areas' of land. TRT World’s Victoria Innes reports.
April 2, 2025
