What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Israeli strike on UNRWA clinic kills at least 22 people

In Gaza, at least 71 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting homes and refugee camps. Among them, people were killed in the northern city of Jabalia when a UN building housing a medical clinic was hit. This comes as Israel announces a major expansion of its military operation in the Gaza Strip, saying the army would, quote, 'seize large areas' of land. TRT World’s Victoria Innes reports.