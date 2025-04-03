POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
South Korea braces for historic impeachment ruling on President Yoon Suk-yeol
02:03
World
South Korea braces for historic impeachment ruling on President Yoon Suk-yeol
The fate of suspended South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will be decided on Friday when the Constitutional Court rules on whether to uphold his impeachment and remove him from office or reinstate him as president. Massive protests have swept the capital following Yoon’s failed martial law decree last December. Security around the court has been significantly tightened. Frank Smith reports from Seoul.
April 3, 2025
