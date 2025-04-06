POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israeli airstrikes and destruction in Gaza escalate humanitarian crisis
01:32
World
Israeli airstrikes and destruction in Gaza escalate humanitarian crisis
Israeli airstrikes on Khan Younis early Sunday morning killed several people, including a Palestinian journalist and her son. Rescue efforts continue amidst the destruction. Israel's military is also continuing to demolish homes in Rafah, with over 90% of buildings destroyed, creating a humanitarian disaster. As the death toll approaches 51,000 Palestinians, the suffering in Gaza intensifies. Danielle Neri has the story.
April 6, 2025
