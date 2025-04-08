World Share

Pakistan government to cancel 800,000 Afghan citizen cards

In two days time, Pakistan will launch a campaign to deport undocumented Afghan refugees. Islamabad says this is due to a high number of Afghan nationals being involved in a recent wave of terror attacks - as well as the economic burden the country has had to deal with over hosting millions of Afghan refugees for nearly half a century. The next phase will also see 800,000 Afghan Citizen cards cancelled. But the deal has been criticised by activists. They say it violates human rights, with many saying those who emigrated decades ago should be treated as Pakistani citizens. Brenda Radido reports