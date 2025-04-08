POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UN: Nearly 400,000 people displaced after Gaza ceasefire collapse
The heads of six UN agencies have spoken out about the immense toll Israel's ongoing war is having on the people of Gaza. More than 2.1 million people have been trapped, bombed and starved over and over, the UN officials said in a joint statement. They also highlighted the collapse of aid efforts. No commercial or humanitarian supplies have entered the enclave for more than a month. Bassam Bounenni reports.
April 8, 2025
