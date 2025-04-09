POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How Albania's Ballie Mosque became a stunning symbol of religious revival
06:00
World
How Albania's Ballie Mosque became a stunning symbol of religious revival
Five decades after its destruction, the Ballie Mosque in the Albanian city of Elbasan has risen from the ashes to become one of the world's most beautiful religious architectural wonders of 2025. The new mosque has been built on the site where the Balizade Mosque once stood, a relic of Ottoman influence from the 17th century. It was one of Albania's most notable mosques until the communist regime ordered it, along with many other religious buildings, to be demolished. And its reconstruction three years ago marked a pivotal moment for Elbasan. Across The Balkans, hosted by Hazem Sika, is TRT World’s programme focusing on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of Across the Balkans 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
April 9, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?