What role does art play in confronting injustice?

At this year's Oscars, Palestinian director Hamdan Ballal's critically acclaimed film No Other Land won the Best Documentary Feature award. It shines a light on the struggle of his village, Susya, in the occupied West Bank, where Palestinians face violence and dispossession. But no sooner after Ballal took home the coveted prize, he said an Israeli settler attacked him with the help of Israeli soldiers after filming an assault on his neighbour's house. He and two other Palestinians were later detained overnight by Israeli forces, where he alleges he was beaten and forced to sleep under a freezing air conditioner. He's since been released and is receiving medical treatment. The incidents have sparked global outrage and raised the question of art's role in confronting injustice.