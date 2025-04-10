POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Shackled, Silenced, Deported: The New Face Of US Immigration Policy | Inside America
26:25
World
Shackled, Silenced, Deported: The New Face Of US Immigration Policy | Inside America
In this episode of Inside America, Amanda Walker investigates Donald Trump's sweeping immigration crackdown—billed as the largest mass deportation effort in US history. While the administration insists it’s targeting criminals, critics argue due process is being steamrolled and fear is spreading through immigrant communities. We hear firsthand from Jasmine Mooney, a Canadian woman detained for 12 days without explanation, and look into the legal controversy surrounding the use of the Alien Enemies Act. Students, legal residents, and even US visa holders are being caught up in a system many say lacks transparency and consistency. Guests John Feeherry and Simon Marks join the conversation to unpack the political motives, the consequences for free speech, and what these actions mean for America’s legal and moral compass.
April 10, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?