Diplomats gather in Antalya for forum in a 'fragmented world'
In a world increasingly defined by fragmentation and uncertainty, diplomacy is being called upon to do more than ever before. This is the focus of the fourth Antalya Diplomacy Forum, taking place from April 11th to 13th in Türkiye’s Mediterranean city of Antalya. Hosted by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this year’s theme is Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World. Asli Atbas has more from the venue.
April 10, 2025
