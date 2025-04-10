April 10, 2025
02:42
Israeli reservists pressure government to end fighting in Gaza
Pressure is mounting on Benjamin Netanyahu's government as the war continues. A thousand reserve and retired Israeli Air Force pilots have signed a letter demanding the prioritisation of hostages' return. Meanwhile, hundreds of medics are calling for an independent investigation into the recent deaths of more than a dozen aid workers. TRT World’s Victoria Innes reports from Jerusalem.
