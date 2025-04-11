POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
One on One with Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz
26:20
World
Türkiye’s Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz speaks at the 2025 Antalya Diplomacy Forum about Türkiye’s economic stability, energy hub ambitions, and peace efforts. He discusses Türkiye’s role in regional diplomacy, calls for lifting outdated sanctions on Syria, and emphasizes the need for international cooperation and rebuilding efforts. Yılmaz highlights Türkiye’s commitment to peace and stability in the region.
April 11, 2025
