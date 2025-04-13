POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
One on One with South Africa’s Deputy Minister for International Relations Thandi Moraka
12:10
World
One on One with South Africa’s Deputy Minister for International Relations Thandi Moraka
South Africa’s Deputy Minister Thandi Moraka joins TRT World at the 2025 Antalya Diplomacy Forum to discuss her country’s stance on Palestine, multilateral leadership, and African security. She defends South Africa’s land reform and diplomatic ties with the US while calling for global climate finance and peace across the continent through SADC and AU initiatives.
April 13, 2025
