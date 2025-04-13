POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
One on One with Georgia's Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili
11:15
World
One on One with Georgia's Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili
Georgia’s Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili speaks at the 2025 Antalya Diplomacy Forum on protests, foreign interference, and transparency legislation. She defends the “foreign agents” bill, rejects claims of democratic backsliding, and reaffirms Georgia’s commitment to EU integration. The minister also addresses Russia’s occupation of Georgian regions, stresses peace in the Ukraine war and highlights strong ties with Türkiye.
April 13, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?