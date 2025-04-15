POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Palestinian student Mohsen Mahdawi arrested in US student crackdown
02:58
World
Palestinian student Mohsen Mahdawi arrested in US student crackdown
It’s becoming clear that US universities are not safe for those critical of Israel’s policies, particularly towards Palestinians. Mohsen Mahdawi, a Palestinian student who's been in the US for 10 years, is the latest to be arrested in the Trump administration's crackdown on foreign students. Some of Mahdawi’s peers are in jail and others are facing deportation. Now, Ivy League universities have seen federal funds frozen over accusations of tolerating anti-semitism. Bassam Bounenni has more.
April 15, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?