POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hundreds of radical Orthodox Jews storm Al-Aqsa compound
02:39
World
Hundreds of radical Orthodox Jews storm Al-Aqsa compound
More than a thousand Orthodox Jews are being accused of provocation after they were pictured singing, dancing and praying inside of Jerusalem’s sacred Al-Aqsa mosque. Under strict rules aimed at keeping tensions low, only Muslims are allowed to pray there, while others may visit at specific times. The Jewish holiday of Passover has meant an increased number of visitors to the site. TRT World’s Victoria Innes has more.
April 16, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?