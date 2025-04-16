POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni to meet Trump amid rising trade tensions
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni to meet Trump amid rising trade tensions
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is set to meet Donald Trump in Washington on Thursday, in a visit seen as crucial for US-EU relations. The meeting comes just weeks after Trump imposed new tariffs, sparking market uncertainty and global economic concerns. As countries rush to secure trade deals, Meloni may play a key role as one of the few European leaders Trump is likely to engage with seriously. TRT World's Joel Flynn looks at what to expect.
April 16, 2025
