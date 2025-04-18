POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
11-month-old dies of malnutrition amid Israel's ongoing aid block in Gaza
In Gaza, an 11-month-old baby has died from malnutrition, one of dozens of children who have lost their lives since Israel began blocking the flow of aid into the territory. Two million Palestinians remain stranded, not only cut off from essential supplies but also under relentless shelling. At least 44 people were killed on Friday alone. It also comes as Hamas expresses full readiness to release all remaining hostages in return for a permanent ceasefire, as Paul Hawkins reports.
April 18, 2025
