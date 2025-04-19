POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Thousands of Christians denied access to Easter rituals in occupied West Bank
02:32
World
Thousands of Christians denied access to Easter rituals in occupied West Bank
Amid an atmosphere of sorrow, Eastern Orthodox Christians in the occupied West Bank marked Holy Saturday, signaling the start of Easter celebrations. However, many were denied access to Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre, as Israeli authorities restricted entry for around 50,000 worshippers. Instead, Christians gathered in local churches to observe the rituals. Mohammad Elwan reports from Ramallah.
April 19, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?