6.2 magnitude earthquake near Istanbul shakes city, no casualties reported
02:30
World
A 6.2 magnitude earthquake has struck Türkiye, with its epicentre in Istanbul's Silivri district, about 70km west of central Istanbul. The quake, which occurred around midday, was strongly felt across the city, prompting residents to evacuate buildings. No casualties or damage have been reported. Schools will remain closed for two days. Shadia Edwards-Dashti has the story.
April 23, 2025
