April 24, 2025
02:23
02:23
Trump urges Putin to end attacks as Kiev faces deadly airstrikes
President Trump has appealed to President Putin to stop attacks on Ukraine, as deadly air strikes hit the capital. Just hours earlier, Ukrainian President Zelenksyy urged greater international pressure. While Russia insists it targeted military infrastructure, ceasefire talks remain unlikely—state recognition of the Crimea remains a major sticking point. Shadia Edwards-Dashti reports.
