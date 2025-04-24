POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump urges Putin to end attacks as Kiev faces deadly airstrikes
02:23
World
Trump urges Putin to end attacks as Kiev faces deadly airstrikes
President Trump has appealed to President Putin to stop attacks on Ukraine, as deadly air strikes hit the capital. Just hours earlier, Ukrainian President Zelenksyy urged greater international pressure. While Russia insists it targeted military infrastructure, ceasefire talks remain unlikely—state recognition of the Crimea remains a major sticking point. Shadia Edwards-Dashti reports.
April 24, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?