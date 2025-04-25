World Share

US envoy Witkoff to meet with Russian president in Moscow

US envoy Steve Witkoff recently said he doesn't think Vladimir Putin is a bad guy and that the Russian president has been honest with him. Many observers believe Putin has been manipulating Washington to stall for time and end the war with Ukraine on his terms. Witkoff is due to meet Putin again in Moscow in the coming hours, just after Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the Kremlin is ready to make a deal. Craig Boswell reports from Washington.