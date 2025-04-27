POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Pakistan offers cooperation for a 'neutral' investigation into Kashmir attack
Pakistan says it is ready to be part of any "neutral, transparent and credible" investigation into Tuesday's attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir. The offer comes from the country's Prime Minister, who for the first time spoke publicly since the deadly assault. Pakistan's prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has vehemently denied his country's involvement in the incident. Kamran Yousaf has more from Islamabad.
April 27, 2025
