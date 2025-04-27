POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Canadians head to the polls on Monday to choose a new prime minister
02:23
World
Canadians head to the polls on Monday to choose a new prime minister
Canadians go to the polls on Monday to elect a new prime minister. They’ll be choosing between Liberal Party leader Mark Carney and Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre. It seemed certain that Poilievre was going to win until just a few weeks ago, when Donald Trump upended everything by declaring he wanted to incorporate Canada into the United States. . Andy Roesgen takes a closer look from the Canadian capital, Ottawa.
April 27, 2025
