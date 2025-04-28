World Share

North Korea confirms troop deployment supporting Russia

President Putin has thanked Kim Jong-Un for providing troops for Russia’s war against Ukraine. North Korea confirmed the deployment for the first time. It comes as US President Donald Trump says he thinks Ukraine is prepared to give up Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, in return for peace. Zelenskyy has insisted the territory was the “property of the Ukrainian people”. Kristina Simich reports.