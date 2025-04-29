POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Deadly US airstrike on migrant centre in Yemen
02:14
World
Deadly US airstrike on migrant centre in Yemen
Yemen's Houthis say at least 68 people have been killed in what is likely to have been a US airstrike on a detention centre for African migrants. There's been no immediate comment from the United States, but the strikes followed an announcement from the US military saying it had struck more than 800 targets in Yemen since mid last month. The bombings are intended to deter the Houthis from attacking ships in the Red Sea. But the group says it won't stop until the war on Gaza ends. Claire Herriot reports.
April 29, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?