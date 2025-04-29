World Share

Deadly US airstrike on migrant centre in Yemen

Yemen's Houthis say at least 68 people have been killed in what is likely to have been a US airstrike on a detention centre for African migrants. There's been no immediate comment from the United States, but the strikes followed an announcement from the US military saying it had struck more than 800 targets in Yemen since mid last month. The bombings are intended to deter the Houthis from attacking ships in the Red Sea. But the group says it won't stop until the war on Gaza ends. Claire Herriot reports.