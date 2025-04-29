POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UN warns Sudan's maternal health system is on the brink
02:34
World
UN warns Sudan's maternal health system is on the brink
Mothers and their babies in war-torn Sudan are already at high risk of dying, and their situation is now even more perilous due to mass displacement and aid cuts by the Trump administration. The UN has warned that the maternal health system is on the brink, with millions of women without critical care, and doctors say they now have to prioritise who receives treatment first and who has to wait. Kristina Simich reports.
April 29, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?