Doubts on US-Iran diplomatic progress linger amid nuclear talks

Iran and the United States had deeply troubled relations during Donald Trump’s first term, with relations tanking further after Trump ordered the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in 2020. Now, amid setbacks for Iran’s regional allies, economic pressure at home, and a rapidly advancing nuclear program, the two sides have sat down for negotiations. It’s perceived as an early achievement for Trump’s second term, although expectations for a diplomatic breakthrough remain cautious.