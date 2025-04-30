POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Teknofest opens on Thursday in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus
Teknofest opens on Thursday in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus
Türkiye's flagship aerospace and technology festival, TEKNOFEST, is set to launch its first-ever edition in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. The event will take place from May 1 to 4 at the old Ercan Airport in Lefkosa, and is expected to attract thousands of tech enthusiasts, innovators, and competitors from around the world. Naim Ongören reports from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus
April 30, 2025
