Moscow's truce call amid ongoing attacks on Ukrainian civilians
03:01
World
Moscow's truce call amid ongoing attacks on Ukrainian civilians
While Moscow calls for a three-day truce next month, attacks on Ukrainian civilians continue across the country. At least one person was killed and dozens more injured in Russian strikes on the cities of Dnipro and Kharkiv. Ukraine’s president claims Vladimir Putin’s proposal is mere manipulation, as the US considers abandoning its role as a mediator in the conflict. Randolph Nogel reports from Kiev.
April 30, 2025
