White House national security adviser Mike Waltz dismissed

US President Donald Trump has removed his national security adviser in the first big change to his White House team. Mike Waltz had faced growing criticism since he accidentally added a journalist to a messaging group of high-profile officials as they shared details about planned US air strikes on Yemen. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will take over the role, adding to his already busy portfolio. Selina Downes reports from Washington.
May 2, 2025
