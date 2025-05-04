POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel threatens retaliation after Houthi missile strike near airport
02:14
World
Israel threatens retaliation after Houthi missile strike near airport
“There will be many hits” - that's the warning from Benjamin Netanyahu following the ballistic missile attack near Ben Gurion airport by the Houthis in Yemen. The missile bypassed Israel’s aerial defences, sounding alarm bells over the country's ability to defend itself. Netanyahu convened his Security Cabinet to agree on retaliation, as well as pressing on with the war on Gaza. Shadia Edwards-Dashti has this report.
May 4, 2025
