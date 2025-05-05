POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ukrainians remain sceptical about US motives on mineral deal
02:55
World
Ukrainians remain sceptical about US motives on mineral deal
The United States signed a landmark deal last week to jointly develop some of Ukraine's vast mineral wealth, including lithium and titanium. As the war with Russia continues, the agreement gives Washington a direct stake in Ukraine’s economic and strategic future. TRT World’s Joel Flynn travelled to one of the sites at the heart of the deal, and found not everyone is convinced it will bring the benefits they’ve been promised.
May 5, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?