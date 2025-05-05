POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Copper cable theft in Spain leaves passengers stranded at train station
Copper cable theft in Spain leaves passengers stranded at train station
In Spain thousands of people were left trapped in trains and stranded at stations overnight after thieves stole copper cables connecting some of the country’s biggest cities. Its transport minister called it a serious act of sabotage. It comes just a week after a massive blackout hit both Spain and Portugal, affecting more than 50 million people. TRT Worlds Victoria Innes has the latest.
May 5, 2025
