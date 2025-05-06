POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
India-Pakistan tensions soar after Kashmir civilian killings
India-Pakistan tensions soar after Kashmir civilian killings
Several countries have called for restraint as tensions continue to escalate between India and Pakistan following the killing of 26 civilians in Pahalgam. India accuses Pakistan of planning the cross-border terror attack. It announced a slew of diplomatic measures in response, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty agreement. Islamabad has denied any role in the attacks. Smita Sharma reports from Delhi.
May 6, 2025
