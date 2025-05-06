World Share

UN chief 'alarmed' by Israeli military plan for Gaza

China is the latest country to oppose Israel's new military campaign in the occupied Gaza Strip. The French foreign minister and the UN Secretary-General have also issued strongly worded criticisms. On Monday, the Israeli military said expanded operations in Gaza would include displacing most residents and the cabinet approved the plans. This was announced despite aid organisations repeatedly warning of a looming humanitarian catastrophe. Claire Herriot reports.