Pakistani military authorised to take 'corresponding actions'
World
Pakistan's Prime Minister's office says the country’s military have been authorised to undertake “corresponding actions” after India’s air strikes hit several areas across Pakistan. At least 26 people have been killed by Indian air strikes, while at least 10 people in India have been killed in attacks by Pakistan. Islamabad also claims to have shot down five Indian jets. Kristina Simich reports.
May 7, 2025
