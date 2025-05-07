POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Far-right Simion tops first round of Romania’s presidential election
As Romanians head to the polls for the second round of the presidential election, the battle between incumbent Klaus Iohannis, challenger Marcel Ciolacu, and Giorge Simion, leader of the far-right AUR, highlights a deeply divided political landscape. With issues like corruption and judicial independence at the forefront, many say this election may decide a drastic change in Romania’s political future. Across The Balkans, hosted by Semir Sejfovic, is TRT World’s programme focusing on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of Across the Balkans 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
May 7, 2025
