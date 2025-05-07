POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Türkiye and Iraq to discuss counter-terrorism efforts in Ankara
02:19
World
The Iraqi Prime Minister is due in Turkiye on Thursday with the issue of counter-terrorism high on the agenda. The process through which the PKK terrorist group could disarm and dissolve itself appears to have reached a crucial stage. And with the terror group’s headquarters In northern Iraq, Baghdad has an important role to play. Our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports from Ankara.
May 7, 2025
